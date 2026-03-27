Two Korean fugitives nabbed in Pampanga police operations

Two Korean nationals on the run from the law were apprehended during a police operation in Angeles City on 25 March.
According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), together with the Bureau of Immigration–Fugitive Search Unit and international partners, conducted two separate operations along Kampupot Street and the Clark Freeport Zone.
The suspects, aged 45 and 33, are both wanted in South Korea—one for illegal online gambling, and the other for fraud and listed under an Interpol Red Notice.
Both had overstayed in the Philippines. Authorities confirmed that the arrests were conducted smoothly, and the suspects were informed of their rights at the time of arrest.
The PNP turned over the arrested individuals to the Bureau of Immigration for documentation and legal proceedings, including possible deportation.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. praised the units’ efforts and emphasized the importance of international cooperation.
“Hindi natin papayagan na maging kanlungan ng mga dayuhang kriminal ang ating bansa. This operation shows our firm commitment to work with global partners to ensure justice is served,” he said.
He added, “The PNP will continue to pursue transnational criminals and protect our communities.”
The operation aligns with the PNP’s campaign against transnational crimes under its Focused Agenda on Enhanced Managing Police Operations, reflecting the principle of Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.