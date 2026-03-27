Two Korean fugitives nabbed in Pampanga police operations

Two Korean nationals on the run from the law were apprehended during a police operation in Angeles City on 25 March.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), together with the Bureau of Immigration–Fugitive Search Unit and international partners, conducted two separate operations along Kampupot Street and the Clark Freeport Zone.

The suspects, aged 45 and 33, are both wanted in South Korea—one for illegal online gambling, and the other for fraud and listed under an Interpol Red Notice.