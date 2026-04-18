Symphony of space and season

Stepping into the soon-to-open Crate & Barrel at SM Aura is an exercise in curated modernism, a preview that felt less like a retail walk-through and more like a masterclass in contemporary living.

Beneath the soft glow of its well-appointed halls, an exclusive set of tastemakers gathered to witness the unveiling of the Spring/Summer 2026 Collection, a suite that masterfully balances architectural rigor with the effortless warmth of the season.