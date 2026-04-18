Symphony of space and season

Stepping into the soon-to-open Crate & Barrel at SM Aura is an exercise in curated modernism, a preview that felt less like a retail walk-through and more like a masterclass in contemporary living.
Beneath the soft glow of its well-appointed halls, an exclusive set of tastemakers gathered to witness the unveiling of the Spring/Summer 2026 Collection, a suite that masterfully balances architectural rigor with the effortless warmth of the season.
The showcase breathed life into the floor with an expansive range of dining and living room vignettes, where sleek accent chairs and ingenious storage solutions stood as testaments to functional elegance.
Of particular note is the brand’s first-ever elevated outdoor collection, a sophisticated pivot toward al fresco luxury that seamlessly bridges the gap between the sanctuary of the home and the open air. Punctuated by thematic pieces that evoke a sense of quiet opulence, the space serves as a compelling prelude to its official May 2026 opening, promising a new destination for those who view home styling as an essential artform.