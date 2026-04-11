Kultura brings summer market experience to SM Megamall

Filipino craftsmanship takes center stage as Kultura rolls out its Summer Crawl, transforming SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall into a beach town-inspired marketplace from 17 to 21 April.
The five-day event highlights local brands and social enterprises, reinforcing Kultura’s role as a platform for Filipino artisans and small businesses. Organizers said the initiative aims to promote heritage-driven products while encouraging conscious consumer choices.
Mounted in partnership with Mastercard, SM Hotels, and Bebang Halo-Halo, the Summer Crawl blends retail, entertainment, and interactive activities designed to celebrate Filipino creativity during the summer season.
Visitors can take part in hands-on activities such as pearl harvesting, where participants can create personalized keepsakes, as well as on-site customization stations offering engraved items, accessories, and apparel.
Live music performances, including sets by Acapellago and local buskers, are scheduled throughout the event, while interactive features such as a plinko ball game and a collaborative color-by-numbers installation add to the immersive experience.
Shoppers can also access exclusive perks, including discounts, vouchers, and raffle entries for a chance to win hotel staycations. Mastercard users are eligible for additional offers, including complimentary items with qualifying purchases.
Food stalls, including Bebang Halo-Halo, will offer refreshments, adding to the market-style atmosphere.
At its core, the Summer Crawl underscores Kultura’s push to support local enterprises by connecting consumers with products rooted in Filipino tradition and craftsmanship.
Each purchase, organizers noted, contributes to sustaining small businesses and preserving cultural heritage, while aligning with broader efforts to promote sustainable and community-driven commerce.
The event is open to the public at SM Megamall, inviting visitors to experience a uniquely Filipino take on summer through shopping, culture, and community engagement.