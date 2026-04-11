Kultura brings summer market experience to SM Megamall

Filipino craftsmanship takes center stage as Kultura rolls out its Summer Crawl, transforming SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall into a beach town-inspired marketplace from 17 to 21 April.

The five-day event highlights local brands and social enterprises, reinforcing Kultura’s role as a platform for Filipino artisans and small businesses. Organizers said the initiative aims to promote heritage-driven products while encouraging conscious consumer choices.

Mounted in partnership with Mastercard, SM Hotels, and Bebang Halo-Halo, the Summer Crawl blends retail, entertainment, and interactive activities designed to celebrate Filipino creativity during the summer season.

Interactive retail experience

Visitors can take part in hands-on activities such as pearl harvesting, where participants can create personalized keepsakes, as well as on-site customization stations offering engraved items, accessories, and apparel.

Live music performances, including sets by Acapellago and local buskers, are scheduled throughout the event, while interactive features such as a plinko ball game and a collaborative color-by-numbers installation add to the immersive experience.