Tacloban story in motion as Jacqy Gulrajani costume channels strength through water

Grace met meaning on the national stage as Tacloban City’s representative, Jacqy Gulrajani, unveiled a deeply symbolic ensemble for Miss Universe Philippines 2026—one that transforms water into a powerful narrative of survival and hope.

Designed by Charlotte Rodriguez, the costume embraces the element of water not just as inspiration, but as memory. Titled “Waves of Courage, The Heart of Hope,” the piece pays tribute to Tacloban’s resilience in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), weaving history into every detail.