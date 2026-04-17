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Tacloban story in motion as Jacqy Gulrajani costume channels strength through water

All eyes on 2026 Miss Universe PH Taclobans National Costume depicting Taclobans strength and unity to stand again after super typhoon Yolanda
All eyes on 2026 Miss Universe PH Taclobans National Costume depicting Taclobans strength and unity to stand again after super typhoon YolandaMiss Universe Philippines FB
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Grace met meaning on the national stage as Tacloban City’s representative, Jacqy Gulrajani, unveiled a deeply symbolic ensemble for Miss Universe Philippines 2026—one that transforms water into a powerful narrative of survival and hope.

Designed by Charlotte Rodriguez, the costume embraces the element of water not just as inspiration, but as memory. Titled “Waves of Courage, The Heart of Hope,” the piece pays tribute to Tacloban’s resilience in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), weaving history into every detail.

All eyes on 2026 Miss Universe PH Taclobans National Costume depicting Taclobans strength and unity to stand again after super typhoon Yolanda
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Dramatic visual elements bring the story to life: a striking headpiece shaped like a swirling storm, jagged accents evoking lightning, and shimmering crystal droplets that mirror falling rain. From the base, sculpted waves surge upward—symbolizing a community that continues to rise despite devastation.

A poignant reference to the MV Eva Jocelyn, a haunting emblem of the storm surge’s impact, is also embedded in the design—grounding the costume in real, lived experience.

More than a showcase of craftsmanship, Gulrajani’s look stands as a tribute to a city that has endured, rebuilt, and found strength in its scars—proving that even in the face of nature’s fiercest force, hope flows forward.

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