Josephine Turalba returns to Art Basel Hong Kong with new works

For over a decade now, the contemporary Filipina artist and academic has been a steady presence at major international exhibitions and biennales. She presented Scandals at the Venice Biennale (2015), featuring spent bullet casings repurposed into wearable art objects.

For the Nakanojo Biennale (2025), she unveiled Drifting Threads and Topographies. This installation of 10 pina silk panels were produced with weavers in Lumban in Laguna and Aklan along with the embroiderers in Taal, Batangas, creating links between local sites shaped by water and craft.

Turalba has also participated in the Cairo (2010), London (2016), Tashkent and Canakkale (2018) biennales.

Last year, she debuted at Art Basel Hong Kong with 10 Chancery Lane Gallery (Beauty Will Save The World, curated by iola Lenzi) alongside seven of Southeast Asia’s most exciting contemporary artists.

This March, Josephine returns to Art Basel Hong Kong with four new pieces — Waterworks, PolySea, Fins and Verdicts, as well as Strait Lines. Each of her works consistently amplify themes on territory, ownership, and geopolitical power. They also reflect human ambition and authority as seen and told through a hydrofeminist lens.