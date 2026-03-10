Bong Go backs sports programs at PAL Inter-Club Golf fellowship

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined participants of the 77th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Inter-Club Golf Tournament during its fellowship night in Davao City and reiterated his support for initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for Filipino athletes.

The fellowship night was held at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang on 6 March, bringing together golfers and organizers involved in the longstanding tournament.

The 77th PAL Inter-Club Golf Tournament was played across three golf courses in Davao City: South Pacific Golf Davao, Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Sports Club, and Apo Golf and Country Club.

Go attended the gathering upon the invitation of South Pacific Golf Davao General Manager Elson Alvaran, Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Sports Club General Manager Marlon Tabanao, and Apo Golf and Country Club Inc. General Manager Ed Marasigan.

He also expressed appreciation to Philippine Airlines officials for organizing the event, including PAL President Richard Nuttall and PAL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Atty. Carlos Fernandez.

In his remarks, Go highlighted the role of sports in building camaraderie and strengthening relationships among communities.

"It is always a pleasure to be among individuals who share a passion for sports, camaraderie, and friendly competition. Events like this remind us that sports go beyond the game itself. More than the scores and the trophies, what truly matters are the friendships built, the connections strengthened, and the shared experiences that bring people together," he said.

"Ang inyong Senior Vice President ngayon, siya po ang naglilipad sa amin ni former President Duterte noon," Go added.

The senator also recognized the tournament’s longstanding role in bringing together golf enthusiasts from various clubs across the country.

"The PAL Inter-Club Golf Tournament has long been a respected tradition that gathers golf enthusiasts from different clubs and communities. Through the years, it has not only showcased talent and sportsmanship, but also fostered unity and fellowship among its participants," he said.

Go congratulated the organizers and participants for sustaining the tradition and promoting sportsmanship.

"To the organizers and participants, congratulations for keeping this tradition alive and for continuing to promote the spirit of sportsmanship and friendship through golf," he said.

He also congratulated the winners of the tournament, where Eastridge Golf Club emerged as overall champion, followed by Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club as first runner-up and Tagaytay Highlands Team IMG as second runner-up.

Addressing the participants, Go encouraged them to continue pursuing sports.

"Sa mga kalahok, GO lang nang GO!" he said.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go reiterated his support for programs that strengthen sports development nationwide.

"Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Sports, patuloy nating sinusuportahan ang mga programang magpapalakas sa sports development sa ating bansa. One of the key steps we pushed for is the passage of Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports. Dito pinagsasama ang quality education at specialized sports training para matiyak na habana hinahasa ang galing ng ating mga batang atleta, hindi rin napapabayaan ang kanilang pag-aaral," he said.

The National Academy of Sports, established under Republic Act No. 11470, offers a dual-track system that combines secondary education with specialized sports training at its campus in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

To expand access to the program, Go filed Senate Bill No. 171, or the proposed National Academy of Sports Regional Expansion Act of 2025, which seeks to establish regional campuses nationwide, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

He also cited Senate Bill No. 407, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10699, or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, to ensure inclusive incentives for para-athletes.

Go further highlighted Senate Bill No. 413, which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games as a regular nationwide sporting event, and Senate Bill No. 678, or the proposed National Tertiary Games Act, which seeks to establish a national competition for college and university student-athletes.

"Maraming salamat, at nawa’y patuloy nating ipagdiwang ang pagkakaibigan at pagkakaisa na dulot ng sports," Go said.