Go: Golf transcends sports

After spending some quality time with participants of the 77th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Inter-Club Golf Tournament in Davao City, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go recently renewed the importance of sports in fostering goodwill and friendship.

“It is always a pleasure to be among individuals who share a passion for sports, camaraderie, and friendly competition. Events like this remind us that sports go beyond the game itself. More than the scores and the trophies, what truly matters are the friendships built, the connections strengthened, and the shared experiences that bring people together,” he said during the event’s fellowship night.