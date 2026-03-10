Go: Golf transcends sports

After spending some quality time with participants of the 77th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Inter-Club Golf Tournament in Davao City, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go recently renewed the importance of sports in fostering goodwill and friendship.
“It is always a pleasure to be among individuals who share a passion for sports, camaraderie, and friendly competition. Events like this remind us that sports go beyond the game itself. More than the scores and the trophies, what truly matters are the friendships built, the connections strengthened, and the shared experiences that bring people together,” he said during the event’s fellowship night.
Go also recognized the significance of the PAL Inter-Club Golf Tournament as a longstanding tradition among golf communities across the country.
“The PAL Inter-Club Golf Tournament has long been a respected tradition that gathers golf enthusiasts from different clubs and communities. Through the years, it has not only showcased talent and sportsmanship, but also fostered unity and fellowship among its participants,” Go said.
Go attended the gathering upon the invitation of South Pacific Golf Davao general manager Elson Alvaran, Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Sports Club general manager Marlon Tabanao, and Apo Golf and Country Club Inc. general manager Ed Marasigan.