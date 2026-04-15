Nation remembers Nora Aunor on first death anniversary

The day’s observance will begin with a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. to be held at her gravesite, offering prayers and reflection in honor of her life and contributions. This will be followed by a communal lunch gathering at the Libingan ng mga Bayani’s Bulwagan, creating space for shared memories among those who cherished her both personally and professionally.

Later in the afternoon, a “kapihan” session at 3 p.m. will provide an intimate setting for storytelling—an opportunity for attendees to revisit moments that defined Aunor’s extraordinary journey and the impact she made across generations.

Plans for the commemoration were set in motion as early as February, underscoring the significance of the occasion. More than a remembrance, the gathering stands as a testament to Aunor’s unparalleled artistry and the deep connection she forged with the Filipino people.

Even a year after her passing, Nora Aunor’s voice, performances, and legacy continue to resonate—proving that true greatness never fades, but lives on in the hearts of those she inspired.