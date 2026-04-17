Ian de Leon addresses siblings’ absence at Nora Aunor’s first death anniversary tribute

A solemn gathering marked the first death anniversary of “Superstar” and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor on Thursday morning, 16 April, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.
Family members, fans and supporters dressed in white filled the memorial Mass held at her gravesite — a symbolic color requested for the occasion of mourning and remembrance.
Taking the lead in organizing the tribute was her son, actor Ian de Leon, who also faced questions surrounding the noticeable absence of some of his siblings, particularly Nora’s adopted children Lotlot, Matet, Kiko and Kenneth.
In an interview with the media, Ian clarified that they had been informed ahead of the event.
“I told them. They were informed about this. I gave them info sa GC (group chat),” he said. “Two of the boys, I told them about it but I think they have their own plans.”
Despite their absence, the ceremony unfolded with quiet reverence, underscoring the enduring public affection for Aunor, who passed away on 16 April 2025, at the age of 71.
Ian expressed gratitude for the continued outpouring of love from supporters who came to honor his mother.
“I still can’t believe how many people continue to love Mommy. Thank you so much to everyone who continues to love her,” he said.
Beyond the tribute, Ian emphasized a deeper purpose behind the gathering — to ensure that Aunor’s legacy continues to live on.
“We want to continue her inspiration toward people. We don’t want that to die out,” he shared.
He reflected on her journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most revered figures in Philippine entertainment.
“Our mission is for her to inspire more. For future generations to be like her. She was not privileged — she was just a small individual selling at the train station, but eventually became a ‘Superstar’ and National Artist,” he said.
“Her footsteps, her belief in herself and in God — I want people to see that in her. I want people to believe that whatever their dreams and aspirations are, they can achieve them as long as they believe in themselves.”