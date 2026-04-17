Ian de Leon addresses siblings’ absence at Nora Aunor’s first death anniversary tribute

Taking the lead in organizing the tribute was her son, actor Ian de Leon, who also faced questions surrounding the noticeable absence of some of his siblings, particularly Nora’s adopted children Lotlot, Matet, Kiko and Kenneth.

In an interview with the media, Ian clarified that they had been informed ahead of the event.

“I told them. They were informed about this. I gave them info sa GC (group chat),” he said. “Two of the boys, I told them about it but I think they have their own plans.”