A night of purpose and power: MUPH 2026 unveils expanded Top 31

The addition of Tacloban City’s delegate is particularly symbolic. Known for its story of resilience, the city’s presence in the final lineup adds depth to the pageant’s overarching theme of strength, recovery, and purpose.

As the competition moves forward, the Top 31 will undergo a series of challenges and events designed to test not only their poise and presence but also their commitment to meaningful causes. With the stakes now higher and the field more competitive than ever, this year’s Miss Universe Philippines journey promises to be one defined by both excellence and advocacy.

From 30 to 31, the message is clear: in this stage, every story matters—and every voice deserves to be heard.

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Top 31 Delegates: