A night of purpose and power: MUPH 2026 unveils expanded Top 31

In a night that blended glamour with advocacy, Miss Universe Philippines 2026 officially revealed its Top 31 candidates during the much-anticipated Charity Gala—marking a pivotal moment in this year’s competition.
Originally set to advance only 30 delegates, the organization made a notable last-minute expansion, welcoming an additional contender into the lineup. The inclusion of the representative from Tacloban City elevated the roster to a Top 31, underscoring the pageant’s evolving and inclusive direction.
The announcement came amid an evening dedicated not just to beauty, but to purpose. Held as a fundraising initiative for the pageant’s charity partners, the gala served as a platform where advocacy took center stage—aligning with the organization’s growing emphasis on impact-driven representation.
Each candidate, now part of the official Top 31, carries not only the hopes of their respective localities but also personal advocacies shaped by lived experiences. The expanded roster reflects a diverse mix of backgrounds—from provincial queens to international representatives—further enriching the competition’s narrative.
The addition of Tacloban City’s delegate is particularly symbolic. Known for its story of resilience, the city’s presence in the final lineup adds depth to the pageant’s overarching theme of strength, recovery, and purpose.
As the competition moves forward, the Top 31 will undergo a series of challenges and events designed to test not only their poise and presence but also their commitment to meaningful causes. With the stakes now higher and the field more competitive than ever, this year’s Miss Universe Philippines journey promises to be one defined by both excellence and advocacy.
From 30 to 31, the message is clear: in this stage, every story matters—and every voice deserves to be heard.
Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Top 31 Delegates:
Albay
Baguio City
Cabanatuan City (Alberta, Canada)
Camiguin
Cavite
Cebu City
Cebu Province
Cotabato Province
Ilocos Norte (Hawaii)
Iloilo City
La Union
Laguna
Los Baños, Laguna
Manila
Mountain Province
Muntinlupa
Negros Occidental
Nueva Ecija (United Kingdom)
Nueva Vizcaya (Washington)
Occidental Mindoro
Pampanga
Pangasinan
Quezon Province (Australia)
Rizal (Southern California)
Samar Island
San Jose, Negros Oriental (Bellevue, Washington)
Sultan Kudarat
Tacloban City
Taguig
Tandag City
Tarlac