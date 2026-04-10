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21K trike drives outside NCR receive cash relief

1,269 out of 1,653 tricycle drivers in Digos City, Davao del Sur received Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as of 12:00 noon, April 10.
1,269 out of 1,653 tricycle drivers in Digos City, Davao del Sur received Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as of 12:00 noon, April 10. (Photo from: DSWD XI - Davao Region | Facebook)
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More than 21,000 tricycle drivers and driver-operators received cash relief assistance during the second day of the simultaneous CRA regional payout in cities outside the National Capital Region (NCR), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Friday. 

1,269 out of 1,653 tricycle drivers in Digos City, Davao del Sur received Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as of 12:00 noon, April 10.
DSWD to roll out P5K cash relief for tricycle drivers in NorMin

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said that more than P105 million worth of cash relief assistance has already been distributed to 21,047 tricycle drivers in cities outside Metro Manila as of 12 noon on April 10.

Among the areas outside the NCR that received cash relief assistance are the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Negros Island Region (NIR), Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN. 

1,269 out of 1,653 tricycle drivers in Digos City, Davao del Sur received Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as of 12:00 noon, April 10.
Provincial rollout of cash assistance to start by 2nd week of April

Other regions, however, will receive assistance with their scheduled regional payouts in the coming weeks as Dumlao pointed out.  

“In the coming days, the DSWD Field Offices (FOs) will also start the regional rollout of CRA for tricycle drivers in different municipalities across the country,” the DSWD spokesperson added in Filipino.

Dumlao also said that the cash relief assistance of the agency is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that all drivers affected by the high price of fuel are provided with financial assistance.

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