21K trike drives outside NCR receive cash relief

Other regions, however, will receive assistance with their scheduled regional payouts in the coming weeks as Dumlao pointed out.

“In the coming days, the DSWD Field Offices (FOs) will also start the regional rollout of CRA for tricycle drivers in different municipalities across the country,” the DSWD spokesperson added in Filipino.

Dumlao also said that the cash relief assistance of the agency is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that all drivers affected by the high price of fuel are provided with financial assistance.