Tricycle drivers get cash assistance

The payout covered areas in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Negros Island Region, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN, with other regions set to follow in the coming weeks.

“In the coming days, the DSWD Field Offices will also start the regional rollout of CRA for tricycle drivers in different municipalities across the country,” Dumlao said.

She added that the assistance is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to help drivers affected by rising fuel prices through financial support.

Payout for Bataan tricycle drivers

A total of 3,320 tricycle drivers in Balanga City, Bataan received cash relief assistance from the DSWD on 8 April.

The payout, held at Vista Mall, gave each beneficiary P5,000 to help ease daily expenses amid rising fuel costs.

Governor Joet Garcia said the assistance is a big help to drivers in supporting their families’ needs, adding that distribution will continue until all qualified beneficiaries are served.

He said similar payouts are expected in other towns of Bataan once the DSWD releases the schedule.

The cash aid comes as drivers in Orani and nearby towns earlier petitioned for a 50 percent fare hike, citing reduced earnings due to high gasoline prices. Reports showed daily take-home income has dropped from P1,000–P1,500 to around P500–P700.

In Limay, meanwhile, local authorities launched an Online Tricycle ID Registration System through the 1Limay platform to streamline licensing for more than 5,000 drivers.