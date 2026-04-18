Madis sweeps Philta Women’s National Open

Madis and Aludo, both members of the Philippine Tennis Academy, bagged their fifth doubles title after the Visayas National Open two weeks ago and last year’s PCA Open, Gentry Open and Olivarez Open.

“I’m thankful to God for giving me the strength to win the singles and doubles,” said the 18-year-old Madis, a native of M’lang, Cotabato.

“I think that I gave my best in the singles, I lost to a better player,” added Aludo, who hails from Agusan del Sur.

Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza and board members Dyan Castillejo and April Toledo, and PTA founder Romy Chan presented the trophies and symbolic checks during the awarding ceremony of the event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Open main draw starts Sunday.