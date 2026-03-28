Madis edges Aludo, bags Nat’l Open crown

Top seed Tennielle Madis defeated second pick Stefi Marithe Aludo, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, to pocket the singles title in the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Women’s National Open at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental Saturday.
The two, both members of the Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA), bagged the doubles title over Emana siblings Mica and Kaye Ann, 6-0, 6-3.
“They played well in the singles, good rallies, high quality. Both of them scored points not relying on the opponent’s errors,” PTA head coach Bobie Angelo said.
“Their game was impressive today, their shots were very aggressive,” added the former Davis Cupper.
Madis and Aludo won the doubles bronze medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last year.
Present during the awarding ceremony were San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and Philta secretary general John Rey Tiangco, who is also mayor of Navotas City.
The champions received P75,000 (singles) and P30,000 (doubles), while the runners-up got P40,000 (singles) and P15,000 (doubles).