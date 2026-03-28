Madis edges Aludo, bags Nat’l Open crown

“They played well in the singles, good rallies, high quality. Both of them scored points not relying on the opponent’s errors,” PTA head coach Bobie Angelo said.

“Their game was impressive today, their shots were very aggressive,” added the former Davis Cupper.

Madis and Aludo won the doubles bronze medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last year.

Present during the awarding ceremony were San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and Philta secretary general John Rey Tiangco, who is also mayor of Navotas City.

The champions received P75,000 (singles) and P30,000 (doubles), while the runners-up got P40,000 (singles) and P15,000 (doubles).