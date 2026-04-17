Madis, Aludo forge title showdown

Capadocia ousted No. 4 Kaye Ann Emana and No. 6 Elizabeth Abarquez to reach the semifinal of the Group A event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“I can say I played well today. After giving birth, I didn’t expect to perform like this with just three weeks of preparation,” said Capadocia, who secured her 10th singles title at the 2024 PCA Open.

“I just couldn’t fully adjust to the age-group style of play, so I felt a bit disappointed. But overall, I’m still proud and grateful for how I performed,” added the two-time team bronze medalist in the SEA Games.

Last year, Madis bagged the PCA Open, Gentry Open, and Olivarez Open singles titles and the doubles bronze medal with Aludo in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Madis, Aludo, and Jallorina are members of the Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA) that long-time sports patron Romy Chan founded.

“Tenny got the jitters at the start of the first set, but overall, it was a good match,” said PTA head coach Bobie Angelo, a many-time Davis Cupper and Southeast Asian Games multi-medalist.

In the doubles, Madis and Aludo whipped Jallorina and Avegail Ansay, 6-0, 6-1, to forge a semifinal duel with Capadocia and Yuki Madrio, who pulled off a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Juliana Carvajal and Coleen Carvajal.

The second-seeded pair of siblings, Kaye Ann and Mica Emana, conquered Rovie Baulite and Judy Ann Padilla, 6-4, 6-1, to advance against Annika Diwa and Mekaela Vicencio, who beat Angeline Alcala and Joanna Pena, 6-4, 6-3.