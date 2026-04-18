LTO grants 3-month moratorium on license, registration renewals without penalties

“For the next three months, they can register and get their licenses without any penalties,” Lopez said during the Saturday News Forum.

The moratorium is part of the government’s relief measures to cushion the impact of rising costs on transport workers and the commuting public.

Under the directive, the government has begun rolling out a nationwide assistance package that includes cash aid for drivers, fuel subsidies, and fare discounts.

The DOTr said the temporary suspension of penalties aims to give motorists more time and flexibility to comply with renewal requirements, particularly those facing financial constraints.

This measure complements other ongoing transport initiatives, including a P5,000 cash assistance program for drivers, expanded fuel subsidies, and discounted fares in select public transport systems.

The department added that the moratorium is expected to ease congestion in LTO offices while allowing drivers and operators to prioritize essential expenses.