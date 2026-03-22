Japan turns over Bohol high school building

Japan approved in 2023 the equivalent of P5 million grant that funded the construction of the one-story school.

AHS was established in 2022 and used a classroom from the adjacent Anoyon Elementary School to accommodate its first batch of 21 students.

The new building has four classrooms, one comfort room each for female, male, and person with disability (PWD) students. It will serve about 150 students.

Mukaigawa said the new building will serve as a safe and conducive space for students.

“By investing in education today, we invest in the future of our children, the future of our society,” she said.

Since 1989, the Japan government has been supporting projects for grassroots to alleviate poverty in the Philippines and sustain the two countries friendly relations. It has helped implement 569 grassroots projects so far.