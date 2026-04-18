Full circle in song: Ice Seguerra breathes new life into an OPM classic

At least 66 job seekers were hired on the spot during the Marikina City Day Job Fair on Thursday, 16 April, Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said on Saturday.

The job fair was organized by the Marikina City Labor Relations and Public Employment Service Office and in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment. It was part of the series of events prepared by the local government unit of Marikina in celebration of the 396th founding anniversary of the city.

Teodoro said the job fair was organized to help residents of Marikina and nearby areas find and apply for work, especially as the fuel crisis linked to tensions in the Middle East impacts the local economy.

A total of 1,227 applicants registered for the job fair. The first on-the-spot hire was a 20-year-old from Marikina, hired as a supermarket clerk.

Among the companies at the fair were Ace Hardware Phils., Inc., Goldilocks Bakeshop, Inc., LBC Express, Inc., Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation, Power Mac Center, Inc., The Medical City, and Bonchon Chicken Philippines.