Regine at 40: The Voice That Carried Generations—and Still Dreams Bigger

Four decades after she first stepped into the spotlight, Regine Velasquez is not just celebrating longevity—she is defining legacy in real time.

At the 2026 Billboard Philippines Women in Music ceremony, the Asia’s Songbird received one of the highest honors of her career: Woman of the Year. But for an artist whose voice has long been synonymous with OPM excellence, the moment became less about recognition and more about passing the torch.

Before taking the stage to accept her award, Velasquez delivered a stirring performance of her enduring classic “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw,” drawing a standing ovation from a room filled with peers, protégés, and rising stars—many of whom grew up on her music.

A Dream That Outgrew the Dreamer

Standing before a new generation of artists, Velasquez offered a message shaped by 40 years of triumphs, risks, and reinvention.

“To the people in this room, dream big. Hindi pwedeng maliit ka lang mangarap. Dapat malaki kang mangarap. Dapat ready kang matupad ang pangarap mo,” she said.

“You have to dream big. Dapat lakihan mo. Mas malaki sa’yo ang pangarap mo, then work hard. Be ready. Because one day, it will be your time.”

It was a call not just to ambition, but to preparedness—an ethos she herself has embodied since her early days as a young contestant on Ang Bagong Kampeon, where her journey first began.

A Career Built on Defiance—and Faith

Looking back, Velasquez revealed that her story was never just her own. It was also about fulfilling a dream she didn’t even know she was carrying.

“I didn’t know that my father’s dream was to travel the world. And natulungan ko ang tatay kong matupad ang pangarap niya because I sang. We traveled the world together because I sang. Now, he’s traveling in heaven,” she shared, her voice breaking as she honored her late father, Gerry.

Her rise to global stages—once unimaginable—became the very vehicle that allowed her family’s dreams to unfold.

And yet, her journey was never without resistance.

“Noong kabataan ko pa, I kept on breaking the rules. I was told that I’m not supposed to cut my hair pero puputulin ko ang buhok ko, bakit ba? I was also told that I was not supposed to sing this kind of song pero ‘yun ang kakantahin ko, bakit ba?”

For Velasquez, pushing boundaries wasn’t rebellion for its own sake—it was survival, identity, and ultimately, artistry.

The Industry That Changed Her Life

Now 40 years into her career, Velasquez speaks of the industry not just as a platform, but as a life-shaping force—one that gave her love, purpose, and a deeper understanding of her gift.

She credits it for leading her to her husband, Ogie Alcasid, and for reconnecting her to the very reason she started singing in the first place.

“We sometimes doubt ourselves a lot of times. And something in us pinapaalala ang sarili natin na kaya natin. This industry has changed my life in so many wonderful ways,” she reflected.

Honoring the Women Who Carry OPM Forward

In a room filled with today’s most influential and emerging female acts—including KZ Tandingan , Yeng Constantino , and BINI —Velasquez made it clear that her recognition belongs to a much larger movement.

She acknowledged that the journeys of women in music continue to mirror the broader realities women face—marked by doubt, resilience, and the constant need to prove oneself.

And yet, she sees hope in the very artists seated before her.

“You are the future of OPM, and me being honored as the Woman of the Year, I am so proud of all of you because you guys will continue what Lolita [Carbon] and the artists before me had started. Congratulations to everyone, keep doing the work.”

Regine at 40: Still Evolving, Still Unmatched

The Woman of the Year recognition arrives at a milestone moment: Velasquez’s 40th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Far from slowing down, she is marking the occasion with a series of major career highlights—from the release of her Reginified album, which topped local iTunes charts, to a much-anticipated “last big solo concert” slated for October 2026. These follow her successful “RESET” concert series, which set the tone for a year of reflection and renewal.

She remains a mainstay on ASAP Natin ’To, continuing to perform, mentor, and inspire—proof that even after four decades, her voice has not dimmed, but deepened.

A Legacy That Sings Beyond Time

What makes Regine Velasquez extraordinary is not just her vocal power, but her ability to evolve with every era she touches.

She has become, in many ways, a bridge—connecting the golden age of OPM to its future, carrying forward the spirit of icons like Lolita Carbon while nurturing the voices that will define what comes next.

At 40 years, her story is no longer just about records broken or stages conquered. It is about dreams multiplied—her own, her family’s, and those of countless artists who now follow in her footsteps.

And if there is one lesson she leaves behind, it is this:

Dream bigger than yourself. Work for it. Be ready.

Because one day, just like hers did—your time will come.