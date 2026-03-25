Yeng Constantino marks 20 years in music with gratitude, faith, and renewed purpose



“Pag dumating ang self doubt, nawa’y makita natin ang ating mga sarili sa mga mata ng mga taong nagmamahal at sumusuporta satin at higit sa lahat sa mata ng Panginoong lumikha.”

For Yeng, the milestone is not just about longevity, but about purpose. She credited her success to divine guidance and the community that has stood by her through every high and low.

“Maraming salamat sa Panginoon sa pagtupad Nya ng aking mga pangarap! 🙏🏼 Pinalibutan Nya ako ng mga taong naging katuwang ko sa pag-alaga ng biyayang karerang ito, na mga nagbuhos din sakin ng lakas para palaging matuto at lumaban lalo na nung mga panahong ako’y lito at nanghihina.”

Her message also turned emotional as she acknowledged her loyal fanbase—her beloved Yengsters—and supporters of Original Pilipino Music, whom she continues to serve through her craft.

“Sa mga nagmamahal ng aking mga awitin, mga Yengsters ko at mga sumusuporta sa OPM karangalan po na maglingkod sainyo through music na nagbibigay sainyo kaligayahan, pag asa at karamay sa gitna ng mga problema. @billboardphofficial maraming maraming salamat. 🙏🏼 Dami ng iyak ko kagabi lalo pa at ang rurok kong idolo na si @raymsmercygun ang naghatid ng karangalang ito. Mahal kita you Kuya!”

Yeng also paid tribute to the institutions that helped shape her artistry, including the Kapamilya platforms that became her home over the years.

“My families; ABS-CBN, ASAP, Showtime maraming salamat po! Nahubog po ako sa lahat ng pagkakataon na binigay nyo sakin. Salamat po sa suporta sa lahat mga proyekto ko, lalo po ako magsisikap baon ang inyong tiwala!”

Behind every artist, she emphasized, is a strong support system. For Yeng, that includes her management team, whom she credited for helping her rediscover direction during uncertain times.

“My Cornerstone Family lalo na sa Manager ko Kuya Erickson @visionerickson salamat na binigyan mo ako ng kaliwanagan at direksyon noong di ko na alam saan ako pupunta. You inspired me to dream again at dahil dun patuloy akong nagsikap at nangarap pa. Salamat po Kuya sa pagtaya sa talento ko , salamat sa gabay, salamat pag-aruga sakin. My Ates and Kuyas @cyndyroque @jeffvadillo @powercaressing @macmerla @cristine mahal ko po kayo! Lalo masarap magtrabaho dahil kakampi ko kayo.

Sa aking Mga magulang, mga Kapatid , mga Pamangkin salamat for being my number one supporters! Kayo ang unang pumupuri sa mga proyekto ko. Your support means so much to me!”

She reserved her most intimate thanks for her husband, whose presence continues to push her creatively and personally.

“And to my Husband @automaticyan you inspire me to keep moving forward and to love my work more. Thank you for challenging and inspiring me to come up higher. Love you!”

As she celebrates 20 years in the industry, Yeng’s message is clear: the journey is far from over. With a renewed sense of purpose and a heart full of gratitude, she looks ahead to the music still waiting to be shared.

“20 years na po ako sa industry this year! Salamat po sa pagsama sa aking paglalakbay. Nasasabik po ako sa mga musikang pagsasaluhan pa natin! Mabuhay OPM! Mabuhay ang mga Kababaihan sa larangan ng Musika!”