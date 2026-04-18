FMA-8 pushes sustainable fish management

FMA-8 covers more than 1.4 million hectares across 51 municipalities in Eastern Visayas and Caraga, including parts of Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands.

Aside from shorthead anchovy, the area is also rich in species such as dilis, dalagang bukid, bisugo, banagan and danggit. Harvest control rules were identified to support stock recovery and long-term sustainability.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and marine scientists also reviewed templates and frameworks to refine the management plan, including inputs from municipal alliances involved in coastal resource management.

BFAR-8 said the goal is to finalize the FMA 8 framework and fisheries management plan for shorthead anchovy in 2026, ensuring science-based, coordinated and sustainable fisheries management across all covered areas.