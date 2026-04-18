FMA-8 stakeholders, scientists unite to manage shorthead anchovy stocks

FMA-8, covering over 1.4 million hectares, includes 51 municipalities across seven provinces in the Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions: Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands.

Aside from shorthead anchovy, more commonly known as tugnos, the waters are also rich in dilis (𝐸𝑛𝑐𝑟𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑐ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑎 ℎ𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑏𝑎), dalagang bukid (𝐶𝑎𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑜 𝑐𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔), bisugo (𝑁𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑝𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑢𝑠 ℎ𝑒𝑥𝑜𝑑𝑜𝑛), banagan (𝑃𝑎𝑛𝑢𝑙𝑖𝑟𝑢𝑠 𝑠𝑝𝑝.), and danggit (𝑆𝑖𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑢𝑠 𝑔𝑢𝑡𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑠).

For these key species, corresponding harvest control rules have been identified to support the recovery and long-term sustainability of their fish stocks.

During the meeting between the technical staff of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and marine scientists, FMA focal person for Eastern Visayas, Miriam Amigo, introduced a template that will serve in refining the FMA-8 Fisheries Management Plan (FMP) for Small Pelagic Species.

Amigo also presented the FMP crafted by the Alliance of Seven Municipalities for Integrated Coastal Zone Management, a group composed of Eastern Samar towns Guiuan, Mercedes, Giporlos, Lawaan, Quinapondan, Salcedo, and Balangiga.

BFAR-8 stated that FMA-8 aims to finalize its framework plan and FMP for Shorthead anchovy in 2026 to strengthen science-based fisheries management, ensure coordinated implementation among member Local Government Units (LGUs), and support the long-term conservation, sustainable use, and recovery of key fishery resources across its 51 municipalities and cities.