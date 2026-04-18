Criss Cross, Savouge clash for S. Turf crown

Criss Cross will try to restore order – to turn the match into a test of patience, precision, and mental endurance. Savouge, on the other hand, will aim to keep the match fast and chaotic, using its confidence and attacking rhythm to prevent the other side from settling.

What once looked like a controlled, almost predictable series has unraveled into a sudden-death showdown. Savouge didn’t just extend the Finals — it disrupted the order. Its straight-sets win in Game 2 proved it has the firepower, the resolve and the edge to neutralize the once-dominant Criss Cross.

Now, everything comes down to one match.

Criss Cross drew first blood in four sets, leaning on its structure, composure and championship pedigree. But Savouge answered louder, overwhelming the King Crunchers with pace, pressure and relentless execution to reset the series and inject uncertainty into what once felt inevitable.

What began as a battle of systems and preparation has been stripped to its essence: who steadies, and who cracks.