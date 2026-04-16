Criss Cross wary of hungry Savouge

“Stay focused on the goal; we shouldn’t become complacent with what we’re doing. We’ll double or even triple our effort in Game 2 because we know that Savouge will really fight. Our mindset and focus really need to be fully on the game,” four-time Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia said.

That mindset will be crucial as Criss Cross guns for the title-clinching win in Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 5 p.m. at the FilOil Centre Friday, looking to add another championship to their breakthrough Invitational Conference triumph last year.

The King Crunchers took the opener, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 25-20, in a performance that highlighted their biggest weapon: overwhelming firepower delivered with control and composure.

Garcia led the charge with 26 points, converting 23 of his 38 attacks in a relentless assault that repeatedly pierced through Savouge’s defense.

But it wasn’t a one-man show. Jaron Requinton and Noel Kampton provided key support, stepping up in crucial stretches and helping stabilize the team whenever momentum threatened to shift.

Criss Cross’ balanced attack and disciplined floor defense proved too much in Game 1 — but the King Crunchers know it won’t come as easily the second time around.

After all, Savouge has already shown it can turn the tide.

The Spin Doctors snapped Criss Cross’ 14-game winning streak and nine-match domination over them with a gritty five-set victory in the Final Four — reminder of their ability to disrupt even the most dominant teams.

However, one of Savouge’s biggest strengths was noticeably absent in the series opener: blocking.