King Crunchers seek continued dominance

Unbeaten through a dominant 10-game sweep of the eliminations, the King Crunchers enter the next phase not just as favorites — but as the standard every other team must now chase.

And for Savouge, Alpha Insurance and AEP-Cabstars, the road ahead just got steeper.

The semis will blast off today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre, with Savouge Spin Doctors stepping into the spotlight against a Criss Cross side that has yet to show a crack in its armor.

In their previous encounters, the King Crunchers dismantled the Spin Doctors in convincing fashion, reinforcing their reputation as the team to beat.

But Savouge heads into their 5 p.m. showdown believing it has found answers. Delivering on that belief, however, will require more than just firepower, cohesion and defensive discipline. The Spin Doctors must find a way to disrupt a team that has consistently dictated their matchups — a daunting task in a round-robin format where every win carries massive weight.

Still, all eyes remain on Criss Cross. Armed with a deep and balanced roster, the King Crunchers boast a lethal attack, near-impenetrable net defense and a level of court awareness unmatched in the field.

Controlling tempo and asserting dominance at the net are expected to be decisive factors, especially in a format where momentum can shift in an instant and every rally can tilt the balance of the standings.

At the core of Criss Cross’ dominance is its suffocating net defense. The team topped the eliminations in blocking with 123 total blocks, averaging 3.84 per set — a commanding margin that highlights its superiority at the front line.