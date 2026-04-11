Korean, Chinese fugitives collared

Kim is wanted in South Korea for fraud, with a warrant issued by the Seoul Nambu District Court in 2017. He allegedly falsified a construction subcontract in 2014 and used it to defraud a victim of about 30 million Korean won.

He is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and has reportedly overstayed in the Philippines since 2017.

During the same operation, agents also arrested another Korean national, Kim Kyoung Rei, 34, for allegedly harboring the fugitive. He was unable to present valid immigration documents at the time of his arrest.

Later that day, BI agents conducted a separate operation in Parañaque City, where they arrested Chinese national Wang Weixiao, 36, who is wanted for money laundering.

Chinese authorities issued a detention warrant against Wang in October 2022.

According to reports, Wang allegedly laundered more than one million yuan in fraud proceeds between February and August 2022 using digital payment platforms and bank transfers.

Immigration records show he has been overstaying in the country since March 2025.