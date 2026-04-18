AIC Airports strengthens resilience at Inaugural Risk Day in Cebu

The event took place at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and gathered leaders from MCIA, Laguindingan International Airport (LIA), and Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA).

"We spent the day with the AIC team to map the risks resulting from evolving geopolitical, technological, and regional shifts and develop responses to these risks. It was heartening to see multi-disciplinary AIC teams bring their perspectives to improve the resilience of airport operations. We are delighted to partner with AIC on this important journey.” expressed Marsh Philippines CEO Paulo Garcia.

CEO of AIC Airports Athanasios Titonis noted that embedding "risk thinking" into daily operations allows the company to move beyond reacting to disruptions and instead anticipate them for more sustainable growth.

The day concluded with collaborative workshops where teams developed site-specific mitigation plans to ensure gateways remain premier, sustainable, and reliable for millions of travelers.

These efforts reinforce AIC’s role as a dedicated builder focused on delivering rigorous execution and measurable results for communities and businesses across the archipelago.