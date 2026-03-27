AIC women navigate future of people-centered infrastructure

At AIC, advancing gender equality means creating an environment where team members can contribute their perspectives, grow in their roles, and support one another’s success. This reflects the broader message of this year’s theme — that building a more inclusive future requires shared responsibility and collective action.

“Our work in infrastructure is ultimately measured by the impact it has on communities,” said Cosette V. Canilao, president and CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital. “Women across our organization bring valuable insights, leadership, and empathy that help shape how we approach challenges and serve the people who rely on our infrastructure every day.”

Women helping to translate commitment into action

Across AIC’s businesses, women are helping translate this commitment into action — whether through frontline operations, technical expertise, or roles that support projects behind the scenes.

For Tess Labesores, chief Human Resources officer for Mactan-Cebu International Airport, inclusion is reflected in the culture of support and collaboration within teams. Early in her journey in the aviation sector, guidance from a colleague helped her navigate the complexities of entering a new industry. Today, she sees that same spirit of mentorship and encouragement reflected across the organization.

“Seeing how women across our teams bring dedication, empathy, and excellence to their work — whether in frontline operations, technical roles, or leadership positions — is something I truly value,” she shared. “It’s also a reminder of how powerful it is when women intentionally support and uplift one another.”