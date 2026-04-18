Aggressive SPD operations yield 39 arrests

The Southern Police District (SPD) recorded 39 arrests in a series of intensified law enforcement operations conducted from 17 to 18 April, reinforcing its firm stance against all forms of criminality across Southern Metro Manila.
In its aggressive campaign against illegal drugs, SPD operatives seized 82.57 grams of shabu and 1 gram of marijuana kush, with a combined estimated standard drug price of P561,596, leading to the arrest of 14 drug personalities.
The intensified manhunt operations also led to the arrest of 8 wanted persons through 8 successfully conducted operations, including 1 top most wanted person, 2 most wanted persons, and 5 other wanted individuals.
Meanwhile, anti-illegal gambling operations resulted in 16 arrests from 6 operations, with P4,406 in bet money seized, further curbing unlawful activities that undermine public order.
In the campaign against loose firearms, SPD conducted one focused operation, leading to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of one firearm.
Complementing these efforts, the strict enforcement of local ordinances resulted in the apprehension of 1,962 violators, with total fines reaching P521,350, reflecting the district’s consistent drive to promote discipline, order, and community safety.