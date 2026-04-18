Aggressive SPD operations yield 39 arrests

The intensified manhunt operations also led to the arrest of 8 wanted persons through 8 successfully conducted operations, including 1 top most wanted person, 2 most wanted persons, and 5 other wanted individuals.

Meanwhile, anti-illegal gambling operations resulted in 16 arrests from 6 operations, with P4,406 in bet money seized, further curbing unlawful activities that undermine public order.

In the campaign against loose firearms, SPD conducted one focused operation, leading to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of one firearm.

Complementing these efforts, the strict enforcement of local ordinances resulted in the apprehension of 1,962 violators, with total fines reaching P521,350, reflecting the district’s consistent drive to promote discipline, order, and community safety.