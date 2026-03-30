SPD seizes P2-M illegal drugs in one week

The Makati City Police Station contributed significantly with 5 operations and 5 arrests, yielding 27.45 grams of shabu valued at P186,660, while the Pasay City Police Station conducted 12 operations leading to 18 arrests and the seizure of 23.2 grams of shabu worth P157,760.

In Muntinlupa City, police operatives conducted 10 operations that resulted in 12 arrests and the confiscation of 24.01 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P163,268.

The Las Piñas City Police Station recorded 11 operations and 12 arrests seizing 20.67 grams of shabu worth P140,556, while the Parañaque City Police Station conducted 5 operations, arresting 7 individuals and recovering 22.08 grams of shabu valued at P150,144.

Finally, the Pateros Police Station conducted 2 operations, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of 4 grams of shabu worth P27,200.