SPD seizes over P181-M illegal drugs in weeklong anti-illegal drug operations

The Southern Police District (SPD) conducted a total of 79 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 104 individuals from 6 to 12 April 2026.

Of this number, 98 were identified as street-level individuals, while 6 were classified as high-value individuals, reflecting the district’s focused efforts in dismantling both street-level distribution and higher-tier drug networks.

Seized during the operations were approximately 14,277.67 grams of shabu, 44.07 grams of marijuana, 1.3 grams of kush, and 41,421.36 milliliters of liquid shabu.