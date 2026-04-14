SPD seizes over P181-M illegal drugs in weeklong anti-illegal drug operations

The Southern Police District (SPD) conducted a total of 79 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 104 individuals from 6 to 12 April 2026.
Of this number, 98 were identified as street-level individuals, while 6 were classified as high-value individuals, reflecting the district’s focused efforts in dismantling both street-level distribution and higher-tier drug networks.
Seized during the operations were approximately 14,277.67 grams of shabu, 44.07 grams of marijuana, 1.3 grams of kush, and 41,421.36 milliliters of liquid shabu.
The total standard drug price value of the seized illegal substances reached P181,567,642, underscoring the scale and impact of the district’s anti-drug initiatives.
The SPD made it clear that operations will be non-stop, aggressive, and unforgiving against anyone involved in illegal drugs.
The district also urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious or illegal activities without hesitation.