DepEd to hold job fairs in Metro Manila schools

The Department of Education (DepEd) has launched job fairs in three public school campuses in Metro Manila.
In a statement, DepEd said the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) will provide a one-stop service aimed at assisting Senior High School Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) graduates and Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners, who often miss job opportunities because of the cost and complexity of pre-employment requirements.
“We are bringing the government closer to our learners to ensure that their transition from the classroom to the workplace is seamless and cost-free, as envisioned by President Marcos,” Education Sec. Sonny Angara said.
Angara said it will allow job seekers to access employment, documentation support, and other government services in one location for free under the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act.
DepEd expects the job fairs to benefit about 488 individuals at Tala National High School in Caloocan City, 290 at Makati High School in Barangay Poblacion, and 397 at Mataas na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales in Mandaluyong City.
"Through these reforms and partnerships, we are transforming our graduates into highly employable assets who are ready to contribute to our nation’s growth,” Angara said.