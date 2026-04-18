3 minors rescued from cliff area in Bontoc

Police rescued three minors who were stranded while hiking in a mountainous area in Bontoc, Mountain Province, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.
PNP personnel assigned to the Bontoc Municipal Police Station conducted the rescue operation in Sitio Agkuyo, Barangay Samoki, after receiving a distress call from one of the teenagers.
According to the report, the group had gone trekking but reached a cliff where they were unable to climb back.
One of the minors managed to contact police through a hotline, prompting an immediate response.
Rescuers, including police officers and criminology interns, used rappelling techniques to reach the stranded hikers in the terrain.
The three were safely brought to higher ground without reported serious injuries.
Authorities did not release the identities of the minors.