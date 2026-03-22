Pampanga drug den busted, minor saved

Inside the suspected drug den, operatives discovered a 17-year-old male who was immediately rescued during the operation. Authorities said the minor will be turned over to local social welfare officers for proper assessment and intervention.

Three suspects were arrested, including the alleged operator of the drug den identified by the alias “MON,” 27. Two others — identified as “RURU,” 27, and “AL,” 32 — were also taken into custody.

Confiscated during the raid were five plastic sachets containing approximately seven grams of suspected shabu, valued at around P47,600, along with assorted drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

PDEA said the operation was a coordinated effort involving its provincial offices in Tarlac and Pampanga, together with the Angeles City police.

The arrested suspects are set to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

For authorities, the raid underscores the continued push to target illegal drug operations while also highlighting the vulnerability of minors caught in such environments — prompting both enforcement and social intervention.