Pampanga drug den raided, minor rescued, 3 arrested

Operating teams recovered five plastic sachets containing more or less seven grams (worth P47,600) of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

The operation was conducted by operatives of PDEA Provincial Offices inTarlac and Pampanga, along with Angeles Police Provincial Office (ACPO).

As a matter of procedure, the rescued minor will be referred to the local social welfare worker for evaluation.

The apprehended suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.