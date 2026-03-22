Pampanga drug den raided, minor rescued, 3 arrested

Authorities raided a drug den while a minor was rescued and three other personalities arrested at Barangay Malabanias in Angeles City, Pampanga on 21 March 2026.
According to PDEA Region 3, a 17-year old male minor was rescued inside a drug den following a buy-bust operation at around 9:43pm in the aforementioned area.
The operation also led to the arrest of three suspects and confiscation some P47,600 worth of suspected shabu.
PDEA team identified the main target of operation as alias MON (drug den operator), male, 27 years old. The other two suspects were:
1. Alias RURU, male, 27 years old; and
2. Alias AL, male, 32 years old.
Operating teams recovered five plastic sachets containing more or less seven grams (worth P47,600) of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.
The operation was conducted by operatives of PDEA Provincial Offices inTarlac and Pampanga, along with Angeles Police Provincial Office (ACPO).
As a matter of procedure, the rescued minor will be referred to the local social welfare worker for evaluation.
The apprehended suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.