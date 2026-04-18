2 arrested for oil pilferage in Agusan Norte; 27 fuel-related cases filed since March 

The tanker truck had reportedly come from Cagayan de Oro City and stopped along the roadside when the transfer took place.

Seized during the operation were a trailer tanker loaded with petroleum products and a barrel containing about 180 liters of fuel.

Authorities estimated the total value of the confiscated items at P6.62 million.

The suspects are in police custody and are set to face charges for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1865.

In a separate update, the PNP said it has documented 27 cases involving fuel-related violations nationwide from 1 March to 18 April. These include seven cases of hoarding, one case of profiteering, and 19 others involving illegal storage, transport, and trading of petroleum products.

As of 6 a.m. on 18 April, the PNP also reported 294 gasoline stations temporarily closed out of 14,527 across the country.

Police said monitoring of fuel supply and related violations is being conducted in coordination with the Department of Energy and local price monitoring councils.