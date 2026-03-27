PNP logs 5 fuel hoarding, profiteering cases

The PNP has been tapped by the Department of Energy to crack down on hoarding and profiteering, which are punishable under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33 and Presidential Decree No. 1865.

“Based on our investigation, they are buying based on the authorized maximum of 100 liters based on the announcement given by the DOE. So they have individuals who use it, buy it and then they combine it and sell it,” Tuaño said.

“Based on our investigation, they are selling it at a higher price because we know that our fellow countrymen are willing to pay higher prices because there are more stations that are not selling, they are closed,” he added.

The PNP said 425 out of 14,485 gas stations nationwide have temporarily closed due to supply constraints. Authorities noted that while 28 stations were able to restock on Thursday, 38 more ran out of supply by Friday morning.