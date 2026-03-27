PNP logs 5 fuel hoarding, profiteering cases

The Philippine National Police on Friday reported five cases of fuel hoarding and profiteering as authorities intensify monitoring amid the ongoing oil supply crisis.
PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño said the cases were recorded in Eastern Samar, Albay, Masbate and Davao del Sur. Hoarding incidents were reported in Arteche, Eastern Samar; Guinobatan, Albay; and Placer, Masbate, while profiteering cases were logged in Llorente, Eastern Samar and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.
“This is related to the same scheme as the one caught in Guinobatan, Albay where they buy a few liters of gasoline. For example, in Guinobatan, Albay, he was caught with 680 liters of gasoline and this one in Davao was quite large, reaching P2.3 million,” Tuaño said.
“We see things differently. For example, what happened in Guinobatan, Albay, where it was P12 per liter. It is higher. What we are saying here is that we have compatriots who are willing to buy higher because they know that it is more difficult to buy outside,” he added.
The PNP has been tapped by the Department of Energy to crack down on hoarding and profiteering, which are punishable under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33 and Presidential Decree No. 1865.
“Based on our investigation, they are buying based on the authorized maximum of 100 liters based on the announcement given by the DOE. So they have individuals who use it, buy it and then they combine it and sell it,” Tuaño said.
“Based on our investigation, they are selling it at a higher price because we know that our fellow countrymen are willing to pay higher prices because there are more stations that are not selling, they are closed,” he added.
The PNP said 425 out of 14,485 gas stations nationwide have temporarily closed due to supply constraints. Authorities noted that while 28 stations were able to restock on Thursday, 38 more ran out of supply by Friday morning.