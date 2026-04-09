PNP: 387 gas stations shut; 17 cases filed vs fuel violators

The Philippine National Police on Thursday reported that 387 of the country’s 14,519 gas stations were temporarily closed due to non-delivery of petroleum products.
The PNP, in coordination with the Department of Energy, has been monitoring the fuel supply situation from 1 March to 9 April, 6:00 a.m., to ensure public access and prevent illegal activities.
During the period, authorities recorded 17 cases and 42 arrests related to hoarding, profiteering, oil pilferage, estafa, theft and violations of Presidential Decree 1865.
“Kasama ang DOE, tuloy-tuloy ang ating monitoring sa fuel situation at ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa mga lumalabag sa batas. We remain committed to protecting the public at tiyakin ang patas na kalakalan,” said PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.
One of the major operations was conducted on 8 April in San Pablo City, Laguna, where authorities arrested several individuals involved in oil pilferage and seized petroleum products and equipment worth over P3.5 million.
The PNP said the enforcement actions are part of its focused agenda under enhanced police operations, aimed at addressing emerging public concerns and maintaining vigilance.
Authorities urged the public to report suspected illegal activities related to fuel supply and pricing to the nearest police station, through Unified 911, or via official PNP hotlines.
“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant at agad i-report ang anumang kahina-hinalang aktibidad,” Nartatez added.