PNP: 387 gas stations shut; 17 cases filed vs fuel violators

One of the major operations was conducted on 8 April in San Pablo City, Laguna, where authorities arrested several individuals involved in oil pilferage and seized petroleum products and equipment worth over P3.5 million.

The PNP said the enforcement actions are part of its focused agenda under enhanced police operations, aimed at addressing emerging public concerns and maintaining vigilance.

Authorities urged the public to report suspected illegal activities related to fuel supply and pricing to the nearest police station, through Unified 911, or via official PNP hotlines.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant at agad i-report ang anumang kahina-hinalang aktibidad,” Nartatez added.