DA, PhilMech aid 1.2M farmers’ incomes

In Nueva Ecija, one of the country’s top rice-producing provinces, cooperatives said the program has helped stabilize incomes and reduce production risks.

“The President’s program for farmers across the Philippines is very good. It truly helps ease problems such as farm expenses, since many of these are provided for free. We experienced significant improvements when we received the RPS. We are able to buy palay at higher prices so our members earn more, then process it into rice and sell it across different parts of the country. That is how the RPS works. It has really been beneficial for us, and we are grateful that the government provided it,” General Manager of Bantug Agricultural MPC said in Filipino.

Farm groups noted that access to shared facilities has reduced fears of losses, as they can now store, dry, and process their harvest more efficiently.

“It helps because our cooperative now earns additional income, and we worry less about losses from palay since we can mill it into rice ourselves. We are thankful to President Bongbong Marcos and to DA-PHilMech for providing programs and projects that benefit not only our cooperative but also our fellow farmers and community,” Secretary of Caridad Sur MPC Marisol Ventura said in Filipino.

“Thank you very much to the President for the support given to farmers like us. We continue to benefit from these kinds of programs,” BOD of Cooperative Enterprise for True Economic Reform (CENTER) Eduardo Domingo added in Filipino.

Each RPS is equipped with modern mills, dryers, and storage facilities, improving grain quality and increasing milling recovery rates. Officials said this translates to higher output from the same harvest, boosting income potential for farmers.

The program also aims to stabilize rice supply and manage costs amid rising fuel prices, with mechanization seen as a way to improve efficiency while lowering dependence on expensive inputs.