Where family moments come naturally

In today’s fast-paced world, carving out quality time for family can feel like another task on an already full schedule. Filinvest Malls reimagines that experience by creating environments where togetherness happens effortlessly — no elaborate planning required. It’s a place where families can simply arrive and let the day unfold.
More than just retail destinations, Filinvest Malls has evolved into a collection of lifestyle spaces that blend leisure, play and discovery. Each visit becomes an opportunity to connect, explore and enjoy the little moments that matter most.
Spaces designed for every kind of fun
At Festival Mall Alabang, the brand’s flagship destination, this vision comes to life through an expansive indoor amusement area located in the West Wing. The space brings together a diverse range of attractions, offering everything from lighthearted entertainment for younger children to exhilarating rides for thrill-seekers.
A standout feature is the Grand Carousel, which adds timeless charm and instantly lifts the mood. For younger guests, Pixie Forest creates a magical setting filled with gentle rides, including Elfin Waves — an indoor water attraction that adds a playful twist to the experience.
Meanwhile, adrenaline seekers can head to X-Site, home to the X-Treme Coaster, an indoor roller coaster that stretches 300 meters and delivers high-energy excitement. Families looking for interactive fun can explore Grand Station, where attractions like the Junction Express and Kiddo Driving School encourage creativity and hands-on play.
Bringing stories to life
Among the mall’s highlights is the Junction Express — an attraction that goes beyond the usual ride. It offers an immersive journey where storytelling and imagination take center stage.
The adventure begins at Panda Cove, where children are introduced to endearing characters like Shanti the Dreamer and Coco the Little Hope. As the train continues into the Safari Zone, families encounter Leo the Guardian and Ellie the Explorer, guiding them through a lively world inspired by nature and wildlife.
Moments of calm amid the fun
Filinvest Malls also understands the importance of slowing down. Beyond its energetic attractions, it offers spaces designed for relaxation and quiet connection.
At Festival Mall Alabang, the Water Garden and River Park provide a refreshing escape from the buzz of indoor activities. In Fora Mall Tagaytay, visitors can enjoy cozy recreational areas like Forest Landing, which balance play with a more laid-back atmosphere.
Down south, IL Corso in Cebu embraces an open-air concept that highlights scenic coastal views — perfect for leisurely walks and unhurried conversations. With the upcoming Cebu Lighthouse, the destination is set to offer even more reasons for families to gather and spend time together.
Built around real family needs
At its heart, Filinvest Malls is designed with modern families in mind. It brings together entertainment, relaxation and everyday conveniences in one place, making it easier for people to focus on what truly matters — being present with one another.
Whether it’s a day filled with excitement or a quiet afternoon spent strolling, Filinvest Malls creates a setting where meaningful experiences come naturally. Because sometimes, the best family moments aren’t the ones you plan — they’re the ones that simply happen.