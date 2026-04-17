Where family moments come naturally

Spaces designed for every kind of fun

At Festival Mall Alabang, the brand’s flagship destination, this vision comes to life through an expansive indoor amusement area located in the West Wing. The space brings together a diverse range of attractions, offering everything from lighthearted entertainment for younger children to exhilarating rides for thrill-seekers.

A standout feature is the Grand Carousel, which adds timeless charm and instantly lifts the mood. For younger guests, Pixie Forest creates a magical setting filled with gentle rides, including Elfin Waves — an indoor water attraction that adds a playful twist to the experience.

Meanwhile, adrenaline seekers can head to X-Site, home to the X-Treme Coaster, an indoor roller coaster that stretches 300 meters and delivers high-energy excitement. Families looking for interactive fun can explore Grand Station, where attractions like the Junction Express and Kiddo Driving School encourage creativity and hands-on play.