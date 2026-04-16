Inside Filinvest Malls’ push for shared family experiences

For visitors seeking more active experiences, X-Site offers high-energy rides, including the X-Treme Coaster, a 300-meter indoor roller coaster. Meanwhile, interactive attractions like Junction Express and Kiddo Driving School provide spaces for imaginative play and shared family activities.

The mix is designed to create a range of experiences within a single visit, allowing families to move from relaxed to more active engagements.

A story-driven ride experience

Among the attractions, Junction Express stands out as a narrative-based ride that guides visitors through themed environments, from Panda Cove to a safari setting.

“The Junction Express is designed to be more than just a ride—it’s a shared story where families can imagine, explore, and discover together,” said Denise Lagayan, vice president and corporate marketing head of Filinvest Malls.

Balancing activity and downtime

Beyond amusement features, Filinvest Malls has also integrated open and recreational spaces across its properties.

At Festival Mall, the Water Garden and River Park provide areas for rest and leisure. In Fora Mall Tagaytay, indoor recreational areas are paired with relaxed environments suited for family downtime.

Further south, IL Corso offers open-air spaces along the coast, while the upcoming Cebu Lighthouse project is expected to add another public attraction to the area.

Designed for everyday connection

For Filinvest Malls, the focus is on creating spaces that encourage shared experiences without the need for extensive planning.

“At Filinvest Malls, we thoughtfully bring together play, leisure, and lifestyle so that every family member feels included,” said Mitch Dumlao, first vice president and retail business unit head.

The approach reflects a broader shift in how malls position themselves—not just as retail hubs, but as venues for everyday interaction.