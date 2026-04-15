Filinvest Malls reposition spaces as family leisure hubs

Filinvest Malls is positioning its retail properties as integrated family leisure spaces aimed at making shared time more accessible amid increasingly busy schedules and digital distractions.
Across its portfolio, the company has expanded beyond traditional retail, combining shopping, dining, and recreation into destinations designed for flexible, walk-in experiences rather than planned outings.
At Festival Mall Alabang, the flagship property and home to the group’s first indoor amusement zone, the West Wing anchors a range of attractions tailored to different age groups and activity levels.
Key features include the Grand Carousel as a central attraction, Pixie Forest for younger children with gentle rides such as Elfin Waves and an indoor water attraction, and X-Site for thrill-seekers, highlighted by the X-Treme Coaster, a 300-meter indoor roller coaster.
The Grand Station area adds interactive attractions such as the Junction Express and Kiddo Driving School, allowing families to alternate between role-play, exploration, and more active entertainment within a single visit.
The Junction Express is designed as a narrative-driven ride experience that integrates storytelling into its route.
“The Junction Express is designed to be more than just a ride—it’s a shared story where families can imagine, explore, and discover together. It’s in these simple, joyful moments that real connections happen,” shares Denise Lagayan, Vice President and Corporate Marketing Head, Filinvest Malls.
The journey begins at Panda Cove, introducing characters Shanti the Dreamer and Coco the Little Hope, before moving into the Safari Zone featuring Leo the Guardian and Ellie the Explorer, with each segment designed to create an immersive shared experience.
Filinvest Malls said the attraction reflects its broader goal of turning leisure spaces into interactive family experiences rather than standalone rides.
Beyond indoor attractions, the company is also developing open and restorative environments across its properties. Festival Mall features the Water Garden and River Park, while Fora Mall in Tagaytay includes Forest Landing and indoor recreational areas.
In Cebu, IL Corso emphasizes open-air, coastal-inspired design with waterfront walkways, while the upcoming Cebu Lighthouse is expected to further expand its lifestyle and community offerings.
“At Filinvest Malls, we thoughtfully bring together play, leisure, and lifestyle so that every family member feels included,” says Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head, Filinvest Malls. “Whether it’s excitement, relaxation, or discovery, there’s always something ready for you—because meaningful family time should be easy, enjoyable, and shared by everyone.”
Company officials said the strategy reflects a broader shift toward mixed-use lifestyle destinations where entertainment, relaxation, and everyday activities coexist in one space.