Filinvest Malls reposition spaces as family leisure hubs

“The Junction Express is designed to be more than just a ride—it’s a shared story where families can imagine, explore, and discover together. It’s in these simple, joyful moments that real connections happen,” shares Denise Lagayan, Vice President and Corporate Marketing Head, Filinvest Malls.

The journey begins at Panda Cove, introducing characters Shanti the Dreamer and Coco the Little Hope, before moving into the Safari Zone featuring Leo the Guardian and Ellie the Explorer, with each segment designed to create an immersive shared experience.

Filinvest Malls said the attraction reflects its broader goal of turning leisure spaces into interactive family experiences rather than standalone rides.

Beyond indoor attractions, the company is also developing open and restorative environments across its properties. Festival Mall features the Water Garden and River Park, while Fora Mall in Tagaytay includes Forest Landing and indoor recreational areas.

In Cebu, IL Corso emphasizes open-air, coastal-inspired design with waterfront walkways, while the upcoming Cebu Lighthouse is expected to further expand its lifestyle and community offerings.

“At Filinvest Malls, we thoughtfully bring together play, leisure, and lifestyle so that every family member feels included,” says Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head, Filinvest Malls. “Whether it’s excitement, relaxation, or discovery, there’s always something ready for you—because meaningful family time should be easy, enjoyable, and shared by everyone.”

Company officials said the strategy reflects a broader shift toward mixed-use lifestyle destinations where entertainment, relaxation, and everyday activities coexist in one space.