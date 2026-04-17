Val Kilmer returns via AI

The footage premiered at CinemaCon, the annual conference where studios present upcoming releases to movie theater owners.

Brothers Coerte and John Voorhees, director and producer of the film, said they hope to release the historical drama by the end of the year.

Kilmer, best known for his roles in “Top Gun,” “Batman Forever” and “The Doors,” died of pneumonia in April 2025 at the age of 65.

The project drew headlines last month when the filmmakers revealed they had recreated the actor using AI with the consent of his family.