Director plans Val Kilmer movie using AI

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The late American film star Val Kilmer could soon be “acting” on the big screen again after allowing a director to use artificial intelligence tools to produce his likeness for an upcoming film, media reports said Wednesday.
Coerte Voorhees had tapped Kilmer, who died of pneumonia last year after years of battling throat cancer, for “As Deep as the Grave,” about the pioneering archeologist Ann Morris, a co-discoverer of the Anasazi civilization.
Kilmer was to play a Catholic priest named Fintan.