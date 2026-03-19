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Director plans Val Kilmer movie using AI

THE late Val Kilmer at the White Cube Party in Soho Beach House Miami on 29 November 2011.
THE late Val Kilmer at the White Cube Party in Soho Beach House Miami on 29 November 2011. JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The late American film star Val Kilmer could soon be “acting” on the big screen again after allowing a director to use artificial intelligence tools to produce his likeness for an upcoming film, media reports said Wednesday.

THE late Val Kilmer at the White Cube Party in Soho Beach House Miami on 29 November 2011.
Val Kilmer to appear in new film through AI technology

Coerte Voorhees had tapped Kilmer, who died of pneumonia last year after years of battling throat cancer, for “As Deep as the Grave,” about the pioneering archeologist Ann Morris, a co-discoverer of the Anasazi civilization.

Kilmer was to play a Catholic priest named Fintan.

artificial intelligence (AI)
Val Kilmer
As Deep as the Grave

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