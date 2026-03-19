Val Kilmer to appear in new film through AI technology

The production worked with Kilmer’s estate and his children, Mercedes and Jack, to recreate the actor’s likeness using archival footage and past recordings.

The filmmakers said Kilmer will appear in a significant portion of the film, with efforts focused on capturing both his physical presence and performance style.

Voorhees said Kilmer’s family supported the approach, emphasizing that the actor had wanted to be part of the project.

“His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this,” he said.

“He really thought it was important story that he wanted his name on … Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted.”

Story rooted in history

The film follows archaeologists Ann and Earl Morris in the 1920s as they worked with the Navajo community to study the Ancestral Puebloan civilization.

The cast includes Tom Felton, Abigail Lawrie, Wes Studi and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

Debate over AI in film

Kilmer’s posthumous role adds to growing use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, where the technology has been used to enhance performances, recreate voices and digitally restore actors.

The project has also renewed debate over the limits of AI in the creative process, particularly around issues of consent, authorship and authenticity.

While some critics question whether a digitally recreated performance can match an actor’s original work, others point to the involvement of Kilmer’s family as a key factor in legitimizing the effort.

For the filmmakers, the goal is not to replace Kilmer but to complete a role he had already embraced.

The film reflects a broader shift in the industry, where technology is increasingly shaping how stories are told—and how performers are remembered.