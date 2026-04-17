Top minds, one direction: CCPI ECOMP-P5 conference fills up fast

The Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands (CCPI) is spotlighting a strong lineup of keynote speakers for its upcoming ECOMP-P5 Synergy Conference, titled “Actionize the Missions of Economic Compass Pillars 5,” bringing together some of the country’s most respected leaders in governance, economic development and capital markets.

Headlining the conference is Alfredo E. Pascual, former secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, whose leadership has been credited with strengthening the country’s global competitiveness and driving innovation across key sectors. Organizers said his keynote address is expected to provide strategic direction on advancing industries and sustaining economic growth.