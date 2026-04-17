Top minds, one direction: CCPI ECOMP-P5 conference fills up fast

The Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands (CCPI) is spotlighting a strong lineup of keynote speakers for its upcoming ECOMP-P5 Synergy Conference, titled “Actionize the Missions of Economic Compass Pillars 5,” bringing together some of the country’s most respected leaders in governance, economic development and capital markets.
Headlining the conference is Alfredo E. Pascual, former secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, whose leadership has been credited with strengthening the country’s global competitiveness and driving innovation across key sectors. Organizers said his keynote address is expected to provide strategic direction on advancing industries and sustaining economic growth.
Also delivering a keynote address is Conchita Carpio-Morales, former ombudsman of the Philippines, widely recognized for her commitment to integrity and accountability in public service. Her presence is expected to highlight the importance of good governance and ethical leadership in nation-building.
Completing the lineup is Rogelio V. Quevedo, who will represent the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Commission and share insights on corporate governance, regulatory leadership and the continued development of Philippine capital markets.
Together, the three keynote speakers reflect the principles of the Economic Compass Pillars 5 (ECOMP-P5), reinforcing the need for aligned leadership across sectors to help drive national progress, organizers said.
The ECOMP-P5 Conference, held in celebration of the chamber’s 140th anniversary, is now fully booked, reflecting strong interest from leaders seeking actionable solutions for the country.
“Bringing together leaders such as Sec. Alfredo E. Pascual, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and Commissioner Rogelio V. Quevedo reflects the level of leadership our nation needs at this critical time. The fact that the ECOMP-P5 Conference is fully booked sends a clear message: there is strong collective will to move beyond dialogue and toward real, decisive action for the country’s future,” said Jose Luis U. Yulo Jr., president of CCPI.