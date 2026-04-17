Tom Cruise cleared for ‘Top Gun 3’ takeoff

With over $1.5 billion in earnings worldwide, the sequel became a cultural reset, proving that large-scale cinematic spectacle still had the power to draw audiences back into theaters.

The creative team behind Maverick is also circling back. Screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who helped shape the emotional and adrenaline-fueled narrative of the previous film, is attached to continue the story. Expectations are high for how the franchise will evolve, especially after Maverick struck a delicate balance between nostalgia and reinvention.

At the heart of the sequel was Maverick himself—Lt. Pete Mitchell—returning not just as a pilot, but as a mentor navigating legacy, loss, and redemption. His dynamic with Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, anchored the film emotionally, bridging past and present through a story shaped by the shadow of Maverick’s late best friend, Goose.