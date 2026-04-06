Ryan Gosling bows out of 2027 film

The film, which remains untitled, is set to begin production this summer in California and is slated for release in November 2027 — timing that ultimately led to Gosling’s exit.

Gosling’s most recent film, Project Hail Mary, has emerged as the top-grossing film of 2026 in North America to date, earning $181.5 million at the domestic box office. Globally, it ranks as the year’s second-biggest hit, trailing only the Chinese comedy Pegasus 3, which has surpassed $600 million in earnings, largely driven by international audiences.

“Space in general has always been interesting to me — something that I want to understand and need to feel like I do,” Gosling told BBC.

Project Hail Mary follows lone astronaut Ryland Grace, who awakens aboard a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As fragments of his past begin to return, he realizes he has been sent on a desperate, last-chance mission to save Earth from a mysterious cosmic threat draining the sun’s energy and pushing the planet toward extinction. With time running out, Grace must rely on his scientific knowledge and resourcefulness to piece together both his identity and the critical task he must complete.

The film is adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Andy Weir, bringing to the screen a story that blends high-stakes science with emotional isolation and unexpected companionship. As Grace ventures deeper into space, he encounters an unlikely ally that challenges his understanding of communication, trust and survival. Together, they work to solve an interstellar crisis, transforming what begins as a solitary mission into a powerful story of cooperation and the resilience of life across the universe.