‘Project Hail Mary’ finds heart in the stars

At 2.36 hours, the film’s first half can feel plodding, opening with slapstick as Gosling stumbles, disoriented, through a spacecraft. The narrative frequently doubles back into flashbacks to fill in the backstory, but the tale and its dramatic stakes remain largely linear. As a result, the film sometimes lacks buildup and excitement, stretched thin by too much self-aware physical comedy and soundtrack, and dense scientific jargon.

Science and microbiology serve as instruments of survival here, which makes parts of the film fun, even if it also spends a lot of time on microscope work. Gosling, meanwhile, is fashioned into a nerdy but attractive savior figure, charming the audience with clumsiness even as he tries to save Earth and helps Rocky save his own world.

It is only when Grace meets Rocky that the film truly locks in. At first, the alien sounds emanating from this faceless spider-rock can feel generic, as though lifted from the same stock of alien noises heard in countless Hollywood films, but that quickly fades once the bond between the two takes hold. What follows is the connection between an emotionally traumatized, walled-up Grace and the bossy, boundary-less, easily attached Rocky.