TESDA provides free training to returning OFWs

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has allotted 8,000 scholarship slots for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the conflict in the Middle East.
"TESDA has already allotted 8,000 scholarship slots for those coming back that have been repatriated to help them rebuild their lives here at home if need be and or be certified in skills that they might take if they need to be redeployed somewhere else," Kiko Benitez, the agency's secretary, said during a press conference on Friday, 17 April.
As part of the government's reintegration efforts, repatriated OFWs will be given Certificates of Scholarship Grant Commitment or vouchers for free technical and vocational training.
"So they [vouchers] are given together with the integration kit of our OFWs. This is a partnership between the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration," Benitez said.
"Most of the time, they [returning OFWs] seem to want to open their own businesses. No longer be employees per se, but become entrepreneurs. So we also have training for entrepreneurship," the TESDA chief added.
Repatriated OFWs may avail of training in various sectors such as construction, hospitality, caregiving and information technology, among others. The agency is also facilitating entrepreneurship training to help returning workers start their own businesses and achieve financial independence.
"All courses are being offered to them. Although now, one of the things that we are pushing is that there is an AI [artificial intelligence] upskilling module that is recommended by the AI and Analytics Association of the Philippines," Benitez said.
"Upskilling is no longer a second option. It is a mandatory requirement for every Filipino employee," the TESDA chief added.
Returning workers may present their certificates to any TESDA office nationwide to access free training programs and other related services, ensuring faster and more seamless enrollment.