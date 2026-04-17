TESDA provides free training to returning OFWs

"Most of the time, they [returning OFWs] seem to want to open their own businesses. No longer be employees per se, but become entrepreneurs. So we also have training for entrepreneurship," the TESDA chief added.

Repatriated OFWs may avail of training in various sectors such as construction, hospitality, caregiving and information technology, among others. The agency is also facilitating entrepreneurship training to help returning workers start their own businesses and achieve financial independence.

"All courses are being offered to them. Although now, one of the things that we are pushing is that there is an AI [artificial intelligence] upskilling module that is recommended by the AI and Analytics Association of the Philippines," Benitez said.

"Upskilling is no longer a second option. It is a mandatory requirement for every Filipino employee," the TESDA chief added.

Returning workers may present their certificates to any TESDA office nationwide to access free training programs and other related services, ensuring faster and more seamless enrollment.